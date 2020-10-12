By Kazeem Ugbodaga

#EndSARS protesters have shutdown the road leading to the Murtala Muhammed International Ariport, Lagos demanding SARS must go.

On Sunday, The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announced total disbandment of SARS, but protesters are refusing to leave the road.

The protesters blocked the tollgate at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Road branding placards, with the inscription ‘SARS must go.”

They blocked the Murtala Muhammed Access Plaza with placards. Some of the protesters marched from Computer Village via Along Bus Stop to the airport.

Massive traffic has built up around Ikeja, as the protesters made life unbearable for motorists.

The protesters, very early in the morning trooped out massively to block major roads in Ikeja. Motorists spent hours to get to their destinations.