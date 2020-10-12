By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Monday said no #EndSARS protester was killed in Lagos as being reported.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Monday night said the attention of the government had been drawn to reports that an #ENDSARS protester had been killed in Surulere.

“This is not true. A group of hoodlums stormed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at Hogan Bassey Street, Surulere, to free two suspects standing trial for alleged kidnapping. They shot three officers. One of them, Inspector Erinfolami Ayodeji, unfortunately, died. The others are Inspectors Ekein Joshua and Peter Agabi.

“The hoodlums, while escaping, fired into the air. A bystander was hit. He also died – sadly. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commiserates with the families, who lost their loved ones and prays that God will strengthen them,” he said.

Omotoso quoted Sanwo-Olu as saying that all those concerned should ensure that these protests did not degenerate further and create room for hoodlums who do not mean well for our society.

“The government is working with the Police to ensure the restoration of the peace that Lagos has always been proud of,” he said.