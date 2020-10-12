The Lagos Police Command has identified its officer killed in the attack by suspected #EndSARS campaigners in Surulere area of Lagos.

In a statement by the PRO Superintendent Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the killed officer was named as Insp Erinfolami Ayodeji with AP No 229241.

The two others injured were: Inspr Ekei Joshua with AP No 175493, Inspr Peter Agabi with AP No 251138.

According to the account by the police, some armed protesters laid siege on the Anti Kidnapping Unit Office of the command at Iyun Road, broke into the cell and liberated two kidnap suspects.

Adejobi said the attackers were tactically and professionally repelled.

He said the critically injured policemen are now at the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, in Ikeja.

Adejobi also claimed the protesters fired and killed one Ikechukwu Ilohamauzo, 55 years, a driver of one Toyota Sienna Bus, with Registration Number LSD 296 FX.

According to him, the man was attacked when he got stuck in the traffic caused by the blockade of the road by the violent protesters, in Surulere today.

The corpses of the deceased have been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy, Adejobi said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has called for calm and professionalism from the protesters and police personnel respectively.

He said the EndSARS protests have been hijacked by some unscrupulous elements, who are fully armed, in Lagos State.

“It is petinent to state that the attacked police inspectors and Mr Ikechukwu Ilohamauzu were hit and injured by pellets reasonably fired from pump actions/locally-made guns”, he said.

Odumosu urged protesters to be peaceful and avoid violent attacks on police personnel or any other security agents.

He warned them not to harass innocent Lagosians by picketing them to forcefully join the protests.

He also urged them to avoid blocking access routes or roads for other Nigerians who are as well entitled to their fundamental human rights

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the police statement.

Odumosu said he has ordered the Homicide section of the SCID, Yaba, Lagos to carry out thorough investigation into the incident for further police actions.