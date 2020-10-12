By Preye Campbell

The #EndSARS movement continues to attract global attention day by day after a massive uproar from Nigerians.

Such is the monstrous voices of Nigerians that even international stars have decided to respond.

As the movement continues to gain popularity, football stars such as Mesut Ozil, Marcus Rashford, Antonio Rudiger, and even former footballers in the mold of Rio Ferdinand and Frederick Kanoute have joined the movement.

On his part, Arsenal star Ozil wrote on Twitter; “Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let’s make this a trending topic everywhere #EndSARS. My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. #EndPoliceBrutality.”

Other stars to have joined the #EndSARS trend include;

Tammy Abraham



Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham took to his Twitter page to campaign for the disbandment of SARS in Nigeria. Abraham holds dual nationality, as he was born to a Nigerian father. He was scouted by the Nigeria Football Federation to represent the Super Eagles before eventually sticking with England.

Marcus Rashford



Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford is not one to shy away from social trends, The forward, who recently bagged an MBE for his charitable exploits, also joined the #EndSARS train.

Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori is another player who chose England ahead of Nigeria. The Chelsea youth product sent his pleas to end police brutality in Nigeria.

Antonio Rudiger



Chelsea and Germany defender, Antonio Rudiger pledged his support to Nigerians in the wake of the protests.

Rudiger has African roots and earlier this year donated the sum of $101,000 to support free quality education in Sierra Leone. He was born to Sierra Leonean parents in the German city of Berlin.

Reece James

James had a breakout year with Chelsea in the 2019/20 season, and has continued to deliver outstanding performances on the field. Off the field, he joined millions of Nigerians in the protest against police brutality in the country.

Super Eagles stars also joined the support for the country. The likes of captain Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, John Ogu, Shehu Abdullahi and Super Falcons star forward Asisat Oshoala have also moved against SARS.