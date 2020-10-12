By Jennifer Okundia

Multiple award winning Nigerian singer Davido, has released an official statement, to quell reports making the rounds that he denied protesting, when probed by the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu.

Davido was in Abuja on Sunday, to lead a protest, after tweeting about the current state of injustice in the nation. He shared visuals from the protest and wrote:

“Amidst it all. We must not forget the reasons we are protesting, we must not forget the peaceful manner of the protests and we must most certainly not back down until our demands are met! You either live for something or you die for nothing. SARS ending is a great start but the task is far from completed! now let’s end police brutality as a whole!”

He also stated that he had an agreement with the IGP to have a dialogue, not a protest.

Fans were disappointed after the songwriter mentioned that he didn’t go to Abuja to lead a protest, after being seen with protesters on the streets.

He has now come out to reveal that his statement was taken out of contest, after disclosing that he went to calm his fans down, not protest.

“I am Nigerian first before anything ..” he said. The father of 3 has promised to drop the video of his discussion with the IGP, Read the full statement below…

See reactions here:

What @davido did yesterday took courage..what he did today took wisdom…he might be 27yrs of age but he displayed the diplomacy of a 72yr old…he shouldn’t be condemned.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) October 12, 2020

Davido means well. But no matter how well I mean, I can’t treat a covid19 patient. I can’t make a No. 1 song. I can’t ball like Lebron. I’d be out of my depth. He needs to excuse himself and focus on joining protests and amplifying the voices of protesters #EndPoliceBrutality https://t.co/Y6dHRxRTrx — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 12, 2020

Davido plainly said that he doesn’t want to have a closed meeting. We should appreciate him not condemning him. #SARSMUSTEND #SarsMustGo — ICE cream😛 (@toyor_pr) October 12, 2020

Davido : I know 3 SARS that are still working today IGP : There’s no more SARS Davido : There’s still SARS!!!#SARSMUSTENDpic.twitter.com/uGmI0janos — Vinnie (@vinz6199) October 12, 2020

