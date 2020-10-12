The campaign by Nigeria’s youth asking for the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) entered a new dimension on Monday, in Lagos.

Hundreds of protesters assembled at the Lekki Toll Gate and effectively blocked traffic both ways

The campaign even adopted a new hashtag #SARSMUSTEND and declared today a public holiday.

On Sunday, the protest at the second toll gate on the same road, led to traffic gridlock, that was cleared only Monday morning.

The protesters are not satisfied by the mere the dissolution of FSARS by IGP Mohammed Adamu on Sunday.

They actually believed the announcement was scam as FSARS operatives will resurface in new guise.

They have a five-point demand, which afro-pop singer, Davido, will discuss with the IGP at a scheduled meeting in Abuja.

The demands are: immediate release of all arrested protesters, justice for the deceased victims of FSARS, an enquiry into the atrocities of FSARS and prosecution of those indicted.

They also want psychiatric tests for FSARS men before they are disbanded and better welfare package for the policemen.