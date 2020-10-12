Professional boxer, Anthony Joshua has commended Nigerian Youths for their resilience in demanding that the government disbands the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

The boxer who did not lend his voice to the #EndSARS protest simply said well done to the struggling youths and those who have donated to fund organizations lobbying against SARS.

He also called on those in offices to make these changes by using their offices to effect the change.

“Well done to all the Nigerians who have been protesting against SARS – those who made donations to fund organizations lobbying against it – those who have recently been informed & took time to educate themselves,” he tweeted.

Previously, many other athletes have also joined their voices in the #EndSARS protest. Mesut Ozil of Arsenal, Anthony Rudiger, Reece James, Tammy Abraham, Marcus Rashford among others have all joined their voices in the #EndSARS protest.