American rapper and actor, Trey Songz in a recent tweet where he commented on one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets from Friday 9th Oct 2020 blasted the president.

The 35-year-old father of one is one of the international artists who lent their voices to the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

In his reaction to President Buhari’s tweet on Friday announcing that he had instructed the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to “conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians” about police brutality, Trey Song wrote “The people saying you full of shit fam”.

See his tweet below

In the same vein, Trey also tweeted that it looks as though the Nigerian government is just going to re-employ the same officers in different positions. BULLSHIT!!!

See his tweet.

Reading this article looks as though they just gon re employ these same officers in different positions. BULLSHIT!!! — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 12, 2020