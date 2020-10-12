By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lekki Concession Company, LCC, has opened up on alleged harassment of #EndSARS protesters which converged at the Toll Plaza on Monday morning to protest and call for an end of SARS.

Despite the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announcing disbandment of SARS on Sunday, the protesters still shut the Lekki toll plaza on Monday morning.

Management of LCC, in a statement on its twitter handle denied any harassment of the protesters by the police or its security officials.

“Please be informed that this information is completely false. Ever since the protest commenced,LCC has allowed free access to all protesters at the toll Plazas without any harassment by LCC’s security agencies.

“At no time did the MD or LCC’s CSO prevent anyone from accessing the toll plazas.

“Please be informed that this information is being concocted by mischief makers to cause panic and unrest to the members of the public and should be disregarded,” it said.