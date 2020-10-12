Speaker of the Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, has congratulated Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his re-election at the poll on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti by his Special Adviser on Media, Tai Oguntayo, the Ekiti Speaker described Akeredolu’s victory as a “deserved one.”

Afuye, who also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that “Akeredolu’s victory is a testimony of his good works in the last three and a half years as governor of the state.”

He further commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a job well done.

The Ekiti lawmaker said that the election went without bloodshed and there were no complaints of card reader malfunction during the exercise.

” The people of Ondo State also deserve commendation for conducting themselves in an orderly manner before, during, and after the election,” he said.

Speaking further on the Party’s victory in Ondo State, Afuye said; “this is a good omen that APC will also win for a consecutive time in Ekiti come 2022 because Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s achievements will also speak for him.”

He, however, advised Akeredolu to keep the flag flying by continuing to provide quality leadership and good governance for the people of Ondo State.

“Continued victory for APC in Ondo State after your tenure will be determined by the legacies of excellent works you achieve in your second tenure in office,” Afuye said.