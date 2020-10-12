By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Hon. Desmond Elliot has secured the release of five arrested #EndSARS protesters who were detained at Area C Police station, Surulere.

The 46-year-old politician who represents Surulere Constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly, followed through the instructions of Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila had earlier contacted Lagos Commissioner of Police and Elliot to fasten the release of the protesters. He assured that their rights would not be violated.

Five of the released protesters include Okara Nkem, Ayodeji Ayeni, Nduka Treasure, Adeola Adebayo and Adetifa Olanrewaju Samuel.

However, the release of Ademola Ojabodu, manager to Nigerian singer Oxlade, has not been secured. Ojabodu was transferred to Panti police station, Lagos.