The Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) has reaffirmed commitment to the training and re-training of teachers/instructors in its schools for better service delivery.

The President of the association, Mrs Omobolanle Olonisakin, made the statement at the three-day training workshop organised by DEPOWA in conjunction with IB8 ventures for its teachers/instructors on Monday, at the Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

Olonisakin said that the workshop, with the theme ‘Quality Education, Post COVID-19, Customised Blended Teaching Techniques’ had become necessary, bearing in mind the role of teachers in the development of any nation, especially the students.

She said that just as training was required for any specialised profession, teachers also needed to be trained and re-trained to enable them to discharge their responsibilities diligently.

“This training has become imperative due to what COVID-19 has done to every facet of the world, especially in the education sector.

“It is a known fact that globally, all schools, whether primary, secondary or tertiary institutions are all restructuring/re-strategising their various curriculum due to COVID-19, therefore, our teachers cannot afford to lag behind.

“Hence, the theme ‘Quality Education Post COVID-19 Customised Blended Teaching Techniques’ for DEPOWA School Teachers/Instructors.

“The training has also become imperative because it is now the new normal anywhere in the world, which involves face to face instructions in the classroom as well as online learning,” Olonisakin said.

The DEPOWA president said the workshop was mainly to train the participants on the new ways of teaching/learning to enable them to optimise their teaching techniques while discharging their responsibilities.

She expressed optimism that at the end of the workshop, the participants would be well equipped with the latest ways of teaching/learning, especially online, for effective and efficient service delivery.

The Lead Consultant, IB8 Ventures, Mr Kunle Olatunji, said his organisation decided to partner with the association because of its quest to have professional teachers/instructors to pilot the affairs of its schools.

“We are in partnership with the association to train its teachers/instructors in the latest teaching techniques globally so that they are better equipped to meet the reality on ground.

“As you are all aware, COVID-19 has done serious damage to all facet of human endeavour, as such, training of this nature is very important for the participants to enable them to carry out their responsibilities effectively, ” he said.

Also, the Commandant of the association’s school, Lt.- Cdr. Caroline Njoku commended Olonisakin for her doggedness and resilience for making sure the association lived up to expectations, especially the management of the schools.

“Without her doggedness, what the school has achieved to date wouldn’t have been possible,” she said.

Njoku expressed optimism that at the end of the workshop, the participants would be fully equipped, especially in the area of online as blended teaching techniques.