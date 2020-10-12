By Bayo Onanuga

COVID-19 infections in America have crossed the eight million milestone, as the pandemic becomes the biggest issue weeks to 3 November election.

According to data by worldometers.com, the confirmed number of infections is now 8,003,660, as at 1900GMT.

The number of fatalities has also reached 219,805.

Worldometers has consistently posted its figures far ahead of John Hopkins University, which also tracks the pandemic worldwide.

According to data on worldometers website, America recorded 41,935 infections on Sunday. This took the total tally to 7,991,998.

The death toll was 325.

The new grim milestone was reached today after 11,662 new cases were added.

Similarly, the number of fatalities already recorded for Monday was 110.

America remains the worst affected nation by the virus.

It is now being chased by India, which has 7,172,559 cases.

India’s 109,881 deaths make it the third worst after Brazil’s 150,555 deaths.