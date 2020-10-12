By Jethro Ibileke

The crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly has deepened as the Speaker of the House, Frank Okiye was on Monday impeached.

The impeachment of the Speaker followed a motion moved by the Leader of the House, Mr. Henry Okhuarobo.

No reason was however mentioned for his impeachment.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo I Constituency, Prince Yekini Idaiye.

Thereafter, the member representing Igueben Constituency, Mr. Ephraim Aluebhosele, moved a motion to nominate a new Speaker.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo II Constituency, Mr Emmanuel Agbaje.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Roland Asoro, who presided over the plenary after the impeachment put the motion to a voice vote where it enjoyed the support of all the members at plenary.

Mr. Marcus Onobun, the member representing member representing Esan West Constituency was thereafter elected as Speaker.

Following his election, the new Speaker, Mr Marcus Onobun, thanked members of the House for his election.

He, thereafter, dissolved all the House standing committees and relieved all the appointees of the House of their appointments.

The Speaker also constituted a three-man committee to look into financial records of the house under the leadership of the former speaker and also placed the former speaker under three months suspension to allow for a peaceful transition.