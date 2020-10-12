By Yakubu Uba

Borno Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Bello Ayuba, said his ministry had concluded the fumigation of public schools in the state ahead of the commencement of academic activities on Oct. 25.

Ayuba, who stated this on Monday in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri, also assured that necessary measures to contain the risk of COVID-19 had been taken in all the schools.

“We fumigated all the school premises and provided temperature testing facilities, washing points, hand sanitizers and face masks.

“We are also going to ensure that the protocol on social/physical distancing is strictly adhered to in classes,” he said.

The commissioner said a meeting was held with stakeholders to identify challenges facing schools and education in general in order to address some of them.

