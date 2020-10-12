While the transfer window period is nearing completion, your club might just be a lucky home for some of the top free agents. With some, comes enough experience and while at it, the clubs get to save cash while adding to their squad depth.

Some of the already snapped top free agents include David Silva, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Willian. The latter has already had a lightening start at Arsenal and this goes to prove what they can bring on the table.

Some of the top free agents yet to be snapped include;

• Edinson Cavani

The Uruguayan striker had been at Paris Saint Germain since 2013 and last season seemed the end of a great chapter where he won several titles with the French team. Cavani, now at 33, still has some years left in him and his quality in front of goal is undoubted. He has already been linked to several clubs such as Benfica but he is yet to officially get a club. However, his wage demands may be one of the aspects that are putting suitors off.

• Mario Gotze

Who can forget the extra-time 2014 World Cup goal scored by Mario Gotze as Germany beat Argentina 1-0 in the final? The German has been playing for Borussia Dortmund until the end of last season. He was taunted to become one of the best-attacking players but his journey has been halted by fitness issues. However, this should not cast any doubt on the ability Mario can bring to a club. He is yet to be snapped by a club but links of clubs such as Eintracht Frankfurt have persisted and some latest links have mentioned a possible return to Bayern Munich.

• Mario Mandzukic

The Croatian forward is another free agent after terminating his contract with Al-Duhail of Qatar after 6 months. The 34-year-old still has one or two years left in his tank and with his aerial prowess, he can bring a different dimension in a game. Aside from his physical attributes, Mario Mandzukic has won several titles and scored important goals in his career including some in finals. All signals point to a Serie A return with several clubs linked with him. Benevento who snapped Loic Remy, another free agent, seem like the frontrunners. However, AC Milan and Turkish clubs including Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have all been linked with him.

• Nathaniel Clyne

For a man who played a crucial role in the development of Jurgen Klopp ‘heavy-metal’ football, it is sad to see him without a club. His development was halted by several injuries that saw Trent Alexander Arnold step up and never looked back. Clyne has had loan spells including one at Bournemouth but the end of last season saw him leave Liverpool and is now actively looking for a new club. He has been training with Crystal Palace where he came through from the club’s academy. The Eagles might be open to the idea of snapping the full-back who once showed a lot of promise.