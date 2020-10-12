Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to mark his 500 days in office. The administration hit 500 days on October 10.

For the Governor, it is an opportunity to review the “Greater Lagos” journey and tender his report card to Lagosians.

He will, on October 20, deliver a state of the State address at a Press Conference at the Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu will speak on the achievements of his administration, guided by the .T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda – the six-pillar development strategy propelling the “Greater Lagos” journey. He will review the journey and offer Lagosians a peep into the future of the administration.

The past 500 days have been eventful and challenging – no thanks to COVID-19 and its lethal effects. Sanwo-Olu rallied Lagosians to battle the pandemic, even as he continued to deliver on his electoral promises.

Despite COVID-19 and its attendant challenges, the Sanwo-Olu administration has continued to deliver on its electoral promises, focusing on human and infrastructural development. The State’s economy remains strong. There have been wonderful moves in education, health, transportation, poverty alleviation and employment as well as in other sectors.

Sanwo-Olu will speak on these and many more.