Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has addressed #EndSARS protesters who hit the Lekki Toll Gate section of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos State, to resume demonstrations.

The protesters took to the Lekki Toll Gate as early as 4 am on Monday morning to resume demonstration against Police brutality despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday afternoon, announced the disbandment of the police unit after days of online and offline protests. But peaceful protesters were still brutalized and more killings reported after the announcement.

The protesters are now demanding that the authorities carry out psychological evaluation and re-training of all disbanded SARS officers before they are redeployed.

However, these are the two things Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu told the #EndSars protesters today.

1. Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

Governor Sanwo-Olu read out some of the names of people who were victims of SARS, he assured the youths that more names are being compiled and the government will get to the families and compensate them.

2. Submit #EndSARS demands to President Buhari

Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu assured the Youths that he would take their demands directly to the President in Abuja, tomorrow.

The governor, however, asked the protesters to be calm and respect the rights of other residents.