By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun professionally called Wizkid has said that the disbandment of SARS is just the beginning as Nigerian youths have won the fight in ending SARS.

The music star who led the #EndSars protest in Nigerian High Commission in London said on Twitter that the next step is to reform the Nigerian Police and end police brutality. Wizkid said further that all Nigerians deserve good governance.

Furthermore, the ‘Soco’ crooner addressed Nigerian Youths in his tweet highlighting the result of their collective effort.

He said, “you see what our voices did.” Wizkid also said that this is the beginning of a new Nigeria and told Nigerian Youths to know their rights and fight for it.

He added that the fight is not about him or any other individual, rather it is about everybody and the generation unborn.