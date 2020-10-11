By Jennifer Okundia
Nollywood actress and film director Stephanie Linus, has taken to her timeline to reveal her opinion as regards the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force nationwide.
Linus, 38, posted a note of gratitude to appreciate everyone who lent their voices to the #ENDSARS movement, stating that we can achieve great things when we work in unity for a just cause.
‘The recent announcement of the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force nationwide proofs to us as a testament to the fact that we can achieve great things when we work in unity for a just cause. I want to thank all Nigerians, celebrities, influencers and more who used their platforms to speak against police brutality and injustice. And I urge us not to relent in speaking up for what is right.
Our voices matter, let’s keep using them because silence is no longer an option! We need to build a Nigeria for us and that of our future generation!!!!!’ she wrote…
View this post on Instagram
The recent announcement of the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force nationwide proofs to us as a testament to the fact that we can achieve great things when we work in unity for a just cause. I want to thank all Nigerians, celebrities, influencers and more who used their platforms to speak against police brutality and injustice. And I urge us not to relent in speaking up for what is right. Our voices matter, let’s keep using them because silence is no longer an option! We need to build a Nigeria for us and that of our future generation!!!!!
The mom of one, married to Linus Idahosa, also shared a video on her page, condemning Police brutality and injustice from SARS. Check on it.
View this post on Instagram
@muhammadubuhari @nigeriapoliceforce As #EndSARS protests have determinedly swept across our dear country, it is difficult not to think of the different layers to this uprising. For too long now, we seem to have turned a blind eye to injustices in our communities, injustices that have led to anger and agitation. If you look more closely, you will see a tidy list of struggles, challenges and forms of oppression that have pushed our young people to the streets at this crucial time. Nigerians deserve a deep sense of fairness in law enforcement, leadership, economic growth and the different fabrics of a fair and just society. But the absence of these puts a lot of tension around us. Our youth are desperately grappling for some hope to hold on to, something to make them believe again in this nation. This is a crucial moment for our leaders and the people at the helm of affairs of this nation to give us people a sense of belonging and make us feel like we matter. It is time for our leaders to listen to our voices and find urgent solutions to our challenges, it is time to unify and to heal. Silence is not an option. I urge us all that as we work this path of fighting for a more equal and just society, let us do so peacefully and constructively. #Endsarsbrutality #revinvent #restructure #checkesandbalance #accountability #tranparency #police4thepeople
She was also recently appointed as National OPS-WASH Ambassador by the Honorable Minister of Water Resources Engineer Suleiman Hussein Adamu.
View this post on Instagram
Good Morning Amazonians and Warlords, I have been appointed as National OPS-WASH Ambassador by the Honourable Minister of Water Resources. -Details: In his address, Engr. Adamu charged Mrs Linus to inspire behavioral change among Nigerians for people to take responsibility for their environment in her role as OPS-WASH Ambassador. While applauding her efforts with the “Hygiene First campaign, he also implored her and her team to map out different activities that would encourage environmental sustainability across the nation. Also present is Dr Nicholas Igwe who is the National coordinated for OPS-WASH. The premise of OPS-WASH is based on multi-stakeholder collaboration. He thus expressed excitement for the involvement of the entertainment industry in the WASH sector in creating behavioral change. As the OPS- WASH Ambassador, Mrs Linus promised that she will use her role to challenge Nigerians to make good hygiene a culture, as well as inspire citizen participation and responsibility. This appointment comes as a public sector recognition of the Hygiene First campaign which she launched in May 2020. Picture Slide: Honourable Minster -Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu, permanent secretary Min of Water Resources and Dr Nicolas Igwe ,National Coordinator OPS-WASH. #opswash #CleanNigeria #endodf #hygienefirst #endopendefecation #hygienefirstmynewhabit
What do you think?