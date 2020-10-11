By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress and film director Stephanie Linus, has taken to her timeline to reveal her opinion as regards the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force nationwide.

Linus, 38, posted a note of gratitude to appreciate everyone who lent their voices to the #ENDSARS movement, stating that we can achieve great things when we work in unity for a just cause.

‘The recent announcement of the dissolution of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force nationwide proofs to us as a testament to the fact that we can achieve great things when we work in unity for a just cause. I want to thank all Nigerians, celebrities, influencers and more who used their platforms to speak against police brutality and injustice. And I urge us not to relent in speaking up for what is right.

Our voices matter, let’s keep using them because silence is no longer an option! We need to build a Nigeria for us and that of our future generation!!!!!’ she wrote…

The mom of one, married to Linus Idahosa, also shared a video on her page, condemning Police brutality and injustice from SARS. Check on it.

She was also recently appointed as National OPS-WASH Ambassador by the Honorable Minister of Water Resources Engineer Suleiman Hussein Adamu.