Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu, has dropped the new episode of his web series “Mama and Papa Godspower” and this episode is entitled “Money Makes The World Puff”.

The series is a situational family drama filled with comedy and reality, An insight of the grassroots and life of an average Nigerian on their quest to success.

“Mama and Papa Godspower” was produced by the comic act and it features a family of four – a man (Lasisi Elenu), his wife Ecquitus (Nonso Kalango) and his two children Godspower and Quality (Olamide Afolabi and Balogun Bashiru).