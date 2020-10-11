By Preye Campbell

Come gather ’round people, wherever you roam

And admit that the waters around you have grown

And accept it that soon you’ll be drenched to the bone

If your time to you is worth saving

Then you better start swimmin’ or you’ll sink like a stone

For the times, they are a-changin’

That was Bob Dylan in 1964, and incredibly 56 years after, it seems as though we are starting to grasp the meaning of things.

With us, the most populous Black nation on Earth, we have become stuck in the middle of endless troubles that have grown around us. Are we not aware of these troubles? Not really. We only just lost our voice to ask questions, and time and time again, our leaders have ridden on such luck.

2020 has seen us witness turbulent times, but you see this period, this one that has got the whole nation on her feet, I like to call it the silver lining. A much-needed silver lining.

I am excited about the current event; push has finally transcended into shove and all we can taste is the reaction of the voices that have been subdued over the years. It takes the falling of one pillar to collapse a building, so let us see the current movement as the first pillar since we have a lot to fight for.

It is incredibly interesting to note that we live in a country where we are deprived of stable electricity, food, roads. education, and EVEN OUR LIVES. It is sadly okay to lose the basic amenities, but should we lose our lives as well?

It has been long overdue but better now than ever to request sanity where the land seems to be insane.

Eventually, one movement will lead to another, and bit by bit, we will get to realise the real strength of the land’s youths. In the ashes of injustice, a new nation will rise like the Phoenix. The times say so.

It is good to know that people have finally realised to swim, lest they sink like the stone. It is good to know that the times are now changing.