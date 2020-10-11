By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

England Coach, Gareth Southgate has heaped praises at his players for their resilience as they came from 1-0 down to beat Belgium in their UEFA Nation League game.

According to Southgate, the resilience and composure of his players was great especially in the second half when they had to get a winning goal.

Chelsea’s midfielder, Mason Mount stole the show in the match as he scored the winning goal for the three lions and was named man of the match.

Belgium looked like the better side in the opening 30 minutes of the match dominating at all end and scored the opening goal in the match from the penalty spot. Eric Dier’s misplaced tackle gave away a penalty to Belgium which Lukaku buried at the bottom corner.

Marcus Rashford canceled out Lukaku’s penalty from the penalty spot also after at the 38th minute Thomas Meunier had pulled back Jordan Henderson at a corner.

England went on to win the math 2-1 after Mason Mount effort deflected off Toby Alderweireld and into the top corner in the 64th minute.

England have moved to number 1 of their UEFA Nations League group after their win on Sunday.