Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton striker who has been more of a revelation at the club has spoken about his recent success under Italian manager Carlo Ancellotti.

In an interview with sky sports, the 23-year-old explained that he is not having an overnight success and the secret to his success under the Italian coach is keeping it simple.

“It’s definitely not an overnight success,” he said. “There has been a lot of work, effort, and concentration to get where I am now. I’ve gone through different experiences, good and tough, to mold me into the player I am now.

“I’ve had my football education in the Premier League in the eyes of everybody to see.

“I’m definitely not the player I was four years ago when I first joined Everton. I’ve grown and matured since then. I’m 23 now and I always knew it was important that I learnt, even when the chips were down, not to get too caught up in where I was at that time but to focus on where I was going.”

Calvert-Lewin since Ancelotti joined has been critical to the team and has scored 17 goals in 27 appearances under the Italian; he had scored 24 in the previous 113.

“He’s not given me anything massive to think about but his whole persona – how cool, calm and collected he is – means he’s a man I enjoy playing for,” Calvert-Lewin continued.

“He’s a good guy, first and foremost, I think that’s very important. He filled me with confidence straight away. For a manager who has achieved what he has and worked with some great players, that gave me a massive boost.

“In the system, he is playing at Everton it has allowed me to be more focused on being the focal point for the team and doing my job, which is scoring goals.”