By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Terseer Kidd Waya, a former housemate of the Big Brother Naija Season 5, lockdown edition visited his state, Benue, to pay homage.

He was received by the wife of Benue State governor, Mrs Ortom.

Popular for his funny dance moves, the 27-year-old is the CEO of Vally Agriculture and Foods Company in Nigeria.

Kidd also cofounded AK Exports. A company that is completely involved in exports from Nigeria.

See more photos below