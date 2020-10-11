Michael Adeshina

Ondo State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu, has maintained the lead in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Results from 15 Local Governments showed that Akeredolu won in 12 LGAs while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, won three.

Akeredolu has so far garnered 229,309 votes while Eyitayo Jegede has 170,138 votes with 3 LGAs left.

The Deputy Governor and Zenith Labour Party candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has not won any local government and in a distant third with 53,422 votes.

SEE RESULTS FROM 15 LGAs below:

1: Owo LGA

APC – 35,957

PDP – 5,311

ZLP – 408

2: Ondo East LGA

APC: 6, 485

PDP: 4,049

ZLP: 3,221

3: Akoko North-West LGA

APC: 15,809

PDP: 10, 320

ZLP: 3,477

4: Akoko South-West LGA

APC: 21,322

PDP: 15,055

ZLP: 2,775

5: Akoko North-East

APC: 16,572

PDP: 8,380

ZLP: 3,532

6: Irele LGA

APC: 12,643

PDP: 5,493

ZLP: 5,904

7: Ile Oluji LGA

APC:13278

PDP: 9231

ZLP:1971

8: Ifedore LGA

APC – 9350

PDP – 11852

ZLP – 1863

9: Akure North LGA

APC – 9546

PDP- 12263

ZLP- 1046

10: Idanre LGA

APC: 11286

PDP: 7499

ZLP: 3623

12: Akure South LGA

APC: 17,277

PDP: 47,627

ZLP: 2,236

13: Akoko South-East LGA

APC – 9419

PDP- 4003

ZLP – 2004

14: Ose LGA

APC – 15,122

PDP -8421

ZLP – 1083

15: Okitipupa LGA

APC – 19266

PDP – 10367

ZLP – 10120