The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released result breakdown in 12 Local Governments in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The election is being contested by 17 political parties. The three major parties and their candidates are: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC; Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP and Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP.

Below is the results at a glance so far.

Ondo Governorship Poll at a Glance No LGs APC PDP ZLP 1 Ifedayo 9,350 11,852 1.863 2 Ile Oluji-Oke Igbo 13,278 9,231 1,971 3 Irele 12,643 5,493 5,904 4 Akoko North East 16,572 8,380 3,532 5 Akoko South West 21,232 15,055 2,775 6 Akoko North West 15,809 10,320 3,477 7 Ondo East 6,484 4,049 3,221 8 Owo 35,957 5,311 408 9 Akure North 9,546 12,263 1,046 10 Idanre 11,286 7,499 3,623 11 Akoko South East 9,419 4,003 2,004 12 Akure South 17,277 47,627 2,236 13 Ose 15,122 8,421 1,083 14 Ondo West 15,977 10,627 10,159 15 Okitipupa 19,266 10,367 10,120