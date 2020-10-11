The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released result breakdown in 12 Local Governments in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.
The election is being contested by 17 political parties. The three major parties and their candidates are: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC; Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP and Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP.
Below is the results at a glance so far.
Ondo Governorship Poll at a Glance
|No
|LGs
|APC
|PDP
|ZLP
|1
|Ifedayo
|9,350
|11,852
|1.863
|2
|Ile Oluji-Oke Igbo
|13,278
|9,231
|1,971
|3
|Irele
|12,643
|5,493
|5,904
|4
|Akoko North East
|16,572
|8,380
|3,532
|5
|Akoko South West
|21,232
|15,055
|2,775
|6
|Akoko North West
|15,809
|10,320
|3,477
|7
|Ondo East
|6,484
|4,049
|3,221
|8
|Owo
|35,957
|5,311
|408
|9
|Akure North
|9,546
|12,263
|1,046
|10
|Idanre
|11,286
|7,499
|3,623
|11
|Akoko South East
|9,419
|4,003
|2,004
|12
|Akure South
|17,277
|47,627
|2,236
|13
|Ose
|15,122
|8,421
|1,083
|14
|Ondo West
|15,977
|10,627
|10,159
|15
|Okitipupa
|19,266
|10,367
|10,120
