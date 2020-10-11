The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede has recorded biggest win in his own Akure South Local Government.

In the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,early Sunday Morning, Jegede posted 47,627 votes to win by a wide margin against Akeredolu.

Akeredolu scored 17,277 votes in the council while the Zenith Labout Party candidate, Agboola Ajayi garnered 3,623 votes.

Akure North was won by Jegede, who scored 12,263. Akeredolu polled 9,546 votes in that LG, while Ajayi garnered 1,046 votes.

In Ifedore LG, Akeredolu lost to Jegede by polling 9,350 votes, while Jegede polled 11,852 votes and Ajayi, 1,863 votes.