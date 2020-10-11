By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rotimi Akeredolu is leading his opponent, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with 58,720 votes in the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in 15 Local Governments.

Three Local Governments are still being awaited to complete the exercise.

In 15 LGs, Akeredolu polled 229,218 votes to defeat Jegede who scored 170,498 votes, while the ZLP garnered 53,422 votes.

With the results, it is almost certain that Akeredolu of the APC will win the poll, with three LGs to go.

In the next few hours, the winner of the poll will be declared by INEC.

Ondo Governorship Poll at a Glance

No LGs APC PDP ZLP 1 Ifedayo 9,350 11,852 1.863 2 Ile Oluji-Oke Igbo 13,278 9,231 1,971 3 Irele 12,643 5,493 5,904 4 Akoko North East 16,572 8,380 3,532 5 Akoko South West 21,232 15,055 2,775 6 Akoko North West 15,809 10,320 3,477 7 Ondo East 6,484 4,049 3,221 8 Owo 35,957 5,311 408 9 Akure North 9,546 12,263 1,046 10 Idanre 11,286 7,499 3,623 11 Akoko South East 9,419 4,003 2,004 12 Akure South 17,277 47,627 2,236 13 Ose 15,122 8,421 1,083 14 Ondo West 15,97760 10,627 10,159 15 Okitipupa 19,266 10,367 10,120