By Kazeem Ugbodaga
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rotimi Akeredolu is leading his opponent, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with 58,720 votes in the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in 15 Local Governments.
Three Local Governments are still being awaited to complete the exercise.
In 15 LGs, Akeredolu polled 229,218 votes to defeat Jegede who scored 170,498 votes, while the ZLP garnered 53,422 votes.
With the results, it is almost certain that Akeredolu of the APC will win the poll, with three LGs to go.
In the next few hours, the winner of the poll will be declared by INEC.
Ondo Governorship Poll at a Glance
|No
|LGs
|APC
|PDP
|ZLP
|1
|Ifedayo
|9,350
|11,852
|1.863
|2
|Ile Oluji-Oke Igbo
|13,278
|9,231
|1,971
|3
|Irele
|12,643
|5,493
|5,904
|4
|Akoko North East
|16,572
|8,380
|3,532
|5
|Akoko South West
|21,232
|15,055
|2,775
|6
|Akoko North West
|15,809
|10,320
|3,477
|7
|Ondo East
|6,484
|4,049
|3,221
|8
|Owo
|35,957
|5,311
|408
|9
|Akure North
|9,546
|12,263
|1,046
|10
|Idanre
|11,286
|7,499
|3,623
|11
|Akoko South East
|9,419
|4,003
|2,004
|12
|Akure South
|17,277
|47,627
|2,236
|13
|Ose
|15,122
|8,421
|1,083
|14
|Ondo West
|15,97760
|10,627
|10,159
|15
|Okitipupa
|19,266
|10,367
|10,120
