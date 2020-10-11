Kayode Fayemi, the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum, has congratulated Rotimi Akeredolu after he was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo.

Fayemi, in a brief statement released on Sunday, described Akeredolu’s victory at the poll as a victory for the people of Ondo state.

“With God’s blessing, hard work, laser beam focus, proper planning, unity and sincerity of purpose, elections are always winnable. Congratulations, my brother. This is a victory for the people. A victory for democracy,” Fayemi wrote.

INEC declared Akeredolu winner of the election after defeating his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede.

Akeredolu clinched 12 of the 18 Local Government Areas where the election held and gathered polled 292,830 votes as against Jegede’s 195,791 votes.