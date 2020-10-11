Michael Adeshina

Eyitayo Jegede and the Peoples Democratic Party need a miracle to flip the Ondo governorship election their way, with results from 12 out of 18 local governments now tabulated.

Eyitayo has always stated that he is a spiritual person and believes God gives power. However, now is the time for him to turn to his spiritual fortress to beat his major opponent Rotimi Akeredolu.

Out of 12 Local Government Areas announced, Akeredolu and the All Progressives Congress have clinched 9 leaving three for Eyitayo and PDP.

Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election for another four years, has recorded 178,854 votes while Eyitayo Jegede, now has 141,083 votes.

Another contender, the State’s Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, is out of the race.

Ajayi has recorded 32,060 votes and he is yet to win one Local Government Area as predicted by Akeredolu.

Below are the results from 12 of the state’s 18 local governments:

Akure South LGA

APC – 17,277

PDP – 47,627

ZLP – 2,236

02:16: Akoko South East

APC – 9,419

PDP – 4,003

ZLP – 2,004

02:00: Idanre LGA

APC -11,286

PDP – 7,499

ZLP – 3,623

01:55: Owo LGA

APC – 35957

PDP – 5311

ZLP – 408

01:45: Akure North LGA

APC – 9546

PDP – 12263

ZLP – 1,046

01:33: Ondo East LGA

APC – 6485

PDP – 4049

ZLP – 3,221

01:27: Akoko North West

APC- 15,809

PDP- 10,320

ZLP – 3,477

01:21: Akoko South East

APC – 21,232

PDP – 15,055

ZLP – 2,775

01:12: Akoko North East

APC – 16,572

PDP – 8,380

ZLP – 3,532

01:05: Irele LGA

APC – 12,643

PDP – 5,493

ZLP – 5,904

00:59: Ile Oluji Oke Igbo LGA

APC – 13,278

PDP – 9,231

ZLP – 1,971

00:49: Ifedore LGA

APC – 9,350

PDP – 11,852

However, the INEC officials are expected to reconvene by 9 am on Sunday to announce the results from the remaining six local governments and, subsequently, the eventual winner of the election.

Eyitayo now has to take a massive lead in the remaining 6 local government areas to upstage Akeredolu.