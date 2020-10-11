Michael Adeshina
Eyitayo Jegede and the Peoples Democratic Party need a miracle to flip the Ondo governorship election their way, with results from 12 out of 18 local governments now tabulated.
Eyitayo has always stated that he is a spiritual person and believes God gives power. However, now is the time for him to turn to his spiritual fortress to beat his major opponent Rotimi Akeredolu.
Out of 12 Local Government Areas announced, Akeredolu and the All Progressives Congress have clinched 9 leaving three for Eyitayo and PDP.
Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election for another four years, has recorded 178,854 votes while Eyitayo Jegede, now has 141,083 votes.
Another contender, the State’s Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, is out of the race.
Ajayi has recorded 32,060 votes and he is yet to win one Local Government Area as predicted by Akeredolu.
Below are the results from 12 of the state’s 18 local governments:
Akure South LGA
APC – 17,277
PDP – 47,627
ZLP – 2,236
02:16: Akoko South East
APC – 9,419
PDP – 4,003
ZLP – 2,004
02:00: Idanre LGA
APC -11,286
PDP – 7,499
ZLP – 3,623
01:55: Owo LGA
APC – 35957
PDP – 5311
ZLP – 408
01:45: Akure North LGA
APC – 9546
PDP – 12263
ZLP – 1,046
01:33: Ondo East LGA
APC – 6485
PDP – 4049
ZLP – 3,221
01:27: Akoko North West
APC- 15,809
PDP- 10,320
ZLP – 3,477
01:21: Akoko South East
APC – 21,232
PDP – 15,055
ZLP – 2,775
01:12: Akoko North East
APC – 16,572
PDP – 8,380
ZLP – 3,532
01:05: Irele LGA
APC – 12,643
PDP – 5,493
ZLP – 5,904
00:59: Ile Oluji Oke Igbo LGA
APC – 13,278
PDP – 9,231
ZLP – 1,971
00:49: Ifedore LGA
APC – 9,350
PDP – 11,852
However, the INEC officials are expected to reconvene by 9 am on Sunday to announce the results from the remaining six local governments and, subsequently, the eventual winner of the election.
Eyitayo now has to take a massive lead in the remaining 6 local government areas to upstage Akeredolu.
What do you think?