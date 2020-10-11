The All Progressives Congress (APC) has thanked the people of Ondo State for coming out en masse to re-elect Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, the incumbent Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Saturday’s Ondo State Governorship election.

The party thanked the Ondo electorate for voting for good governance, industrialisation, security, empowerment and general welfare of the state.

This was conveyed in a statement on Sunday.

APC said this while advocating for and supporting safe, free and credible elections that will guarantee that valid votes count and the people will prevail.

The APC particularly thanked President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader of the Party and Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the Party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee for rallying supporters, members and leaders, particularly APC governors in total support of Rotimi Akeredolu.

The party also recognises and appreciates the tireless efforts of the Ondo State APC Reconciliation Committee chaired by the Governor of Niger State, H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello and the APC Ondo State Governorship National Campaign Council chaired by the Governor of Lagos State, H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the party, Governor Akeredolu’s reelection is indeed a testament to the inclusiveness, genuine reconciliation and peace the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee has ensured among party ranks in Ondo State, other chapters and the Party in general.

“The election is concluded, the people have decided and there is no vanquished. We seek general support for Governor Akeredolu as he continues his work to return the Sunshine State to its deserved and progressive standing among states in the country,” the statement reads.