By Alaba-Olusola Oke

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, who participated in the peaceful conduct of the Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

APC flag-bearer, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in nine out of the 12 local government areas as declared by the INEC.

Mr Eyitayo Jegede, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), won three councils.

Comrade Mustapha Saliu, Secretary of the APC’s National Campaign Council for Ondo 2020, gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Akure.

Saliu, who was the immediate past National Vice-Chairman of APC, described INEC performance as wonderful and encouraging.

“INEC did wonderfully well.

“You can see that materials arrived many polling units as early as 7.00 a.m.; even in the riverine area.

“I want to sincerely appreciate security agents, especially the Police, Army and Navy.

“They are professional in this election.

“I saw the commitment they put, even under the rain, they were there to ensure safety,’’ he said.

Saliu noted that the election was peaceful, free, fair and credible.

According to him, there was no intimidation nor financial inducement.

He added that it was one of the best elections in the country.

On alleged financial inducement from his party, Saliu described the allegation as “just flimsy excuse coming from a particular political party’’ because of its poor performance in the election.

“I think it is irresponsible and petty for any political party to say that.

“It is a pity that we have some bad losers’ that is the problem,’’ he said.

In Edo, he said that APC congratulated the governor who won the election, which is the spirit of sportsmanship.

NAN