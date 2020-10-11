By Ayorinde Oluokun

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, has won in 15 of the 18 local government areas of Ondo State with the conclusion of declaration of results from all the council areas at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC office in Akure on Sunday afternoon.

In one of the last two local governments declared, APC won in Ilaje with 26,657 votes to 11,128 votes scored by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Governor also massively defeated Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party in his Ese Odo Local Government Area.

While the APC candidate scored 13, 383 votes, the ZLP candidate polled 4760 votes above the 4680 score of the PDP.

With the declaration of all the results from the 18 local governments, the stage is set for the declaration of Governor Akeredolu as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

His closest rival, Mr Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won in three local government areas.

The 15 local government areas won by the APC were Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-West, Akoko North-West, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre and Akoko South-East, Ose, Odigbo, Okitipupa, and Ondo West, Ilaje and Ese Odo.

The PDP won in Akure South, Akure North and Ifedore local government areas, while the ZLP did not win in any local government.