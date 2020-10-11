The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms from Sunday to Tuesday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy skies over the northern region with slim prospects of rains over parts of Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe State during the morning hours of Sunday.

The agency stated that there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Taraba and Bauchi States later in the day.

“The north-central cities should be predominantly partly cloudy to cloudy in the morning. During the afternoon and evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kwara, Abuja, Benue, Plateau and Niger States.

“Cloudiness is expected over the inland of the south and coastal region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States during the morning hours.

“The afternoon and evening periods also hold prospects of rains over parts of Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, Cross River, Rivers and Imo State,“ it said.

The agency forecasts partly cloudy skies over the northern region in the morning hours of Monday.

It envisaged partly cloudy conditions with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba States later in the day.

According to it, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected over north-central cities during morning hours.

“Later in the day, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are likely with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Abuja, Kogi, Benue, Niger and Nassarawa State.

“Cloudy conditions should prevail over the inland and coastal areas of the south with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Abia, Rivers, Imo, Enugu, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers and Cross River States,“ it said.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy skies are anticipated over the northern region in the morning hours of Tuesday.

It predicted prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa States during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies in the north-central region with slim chances of rains over parts of Abuja, Niger, Kogi and Nassarawa States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, Niger, Abuja and Benue States.

“The inland of the south is expected to be cloudy while the coastal area holds prospects of rains over parts of Cross River and the Akwa Ibom States in the morning.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over most places in the region, “ the agency said.