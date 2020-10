Rafael Nadal, proved Sunday he is the undisputed king of the clay, when he destroyed World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to win his 13th French Open.

He thrashed Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in straight sets.

With this victory, Nadal has now matched Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam triumphs.

