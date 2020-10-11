Former Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino is a man in demand after attracting interest from both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Both current Manchester managers are in the phase of a tricky period at their respective clubs. A 6-1 pummelling by Tottenham Hotspur before the international break has left United’s boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future in huge scrutiny.

On the other side, Pep Guardiola is yet to sign a contract extension at the Etihad, leading City to identify Pochettino as a possible replacement next season.

The Mirror explains that both City and United boards view Pochettino as the ideal candidate to replace their struggling managers.

The Argentinian has been severally linked to Old Trafford, after leaving Spurs in November 2019.