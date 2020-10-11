Arsenal mildfielder and German international, Mesut Ozil, has added his voice to the voices of the Nigerians calling for the end of Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad popularly known as SARS.

Nigerian youths have been on the streets in large numbers for days now, to protest against the illegal activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit in the Nigeria Police Force.

Unlike other security outfits, SARS officials do not wear the usual police uniforms but they reportedly harass the public while discharging their duties across Nigeria.

After several injustices which include extortion and killings, youths are demanding a total ban of their operation, after previous efforts by the government to reform and reorganize the unit.

Earlier this year, a Remo Stars defender Tiyamiyu Kazeem was shot dead by a SARS officer after an encounter in Ogun State, the South Western region of Nigeria. Other Nigerians who have lost their family members to the recurring extrajudicial killings of the controversial police unit have also raised their voices.

Some Nigerian celebrities have also shared their brutal experiences with the Anti-Robbery squad.

However, On Sunday, Ozil joined the list of great footballers who have asked the Nigerian government to endorse the demands of its youth.

“Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let’s make this a trending topic everywhere #EndSARS – My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected.#EndPoliceBrutality,” he wrote.

