Cinema lovers will have a chance to see former Senator Dino Melaye in action as an actor from. 16 October.

That is the debut date for LEMONADE, the feature film in which the senator with swagger will start showing in cinemas nationally.

Apart from Dino, the film also Linda Osifo, Joy Idoko, Ayoola Ayobami, Kunle Remi, Mofe Duncan, Real Warri Pikin, Chioma Idigo, and Sean King.

The film was produced Joy Media Productions and directed by Lummie Edevibe of Filmcorp.

It tells the story of a single mum and aspiring writer who finds the courage to leave a toxic relationship to pursue a dream of her own.

Watch the trailer: