By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Coronavirus cases slumped again on Saturday, as the total confirmed infections surpass 60,000.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that the nation recorded 111 new cases on Saturday.

This brings the total confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria to 60,103 cases.

So far, 51,711 survivors have been discharged and 1,115 deaths recorded.

The 111 new cases represented a drop in infections from the 151 cases recorded the previous day.

In Saturday’s infections, Plateau led with 32 new cases, followed by Lagos (23 cases), FCT (15 cases) and Osun (11 cases.”

See full figures below

Plateau-32

Lagos-23

FCT-15

Osun-11

Ogun-9

Oyo-6

Imo-4

Bauchi-3

Kaduna-3

Yobe-3

Rivers-2

60,103 confirmed

51,711 discharged

1,115 deaths