The management of Icon Hotels and Resort, Nigeria, has announced its appointment by the Akwa Ibom government as the manager of the state-owned Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort.

A statement issued by Mr Adetope Kayode, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Icon Hotels and Resort, Nigeria, on Sunday in Abuja said that the team was appointed, based on its ability and competence to attract the best African hospitality talents to ensure the success of the hotel.

The Icon team pledged its resolve to change the hospitality fortunes of the hotel to a world-class venture.

“We have all it takes to turn around the hotel to the desired state,’’ Kayode assured.

Meanwhile, Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, while reacting to the development, urged the Icon group to create innovative ideas that would attract patronage for the hotel and the tourism potentials of the state.

Udom expressed his administration’s commitment to partnering with the new managers to ensure that the hotel became a leading brand in Africa.

“We expect that in the next 12 months, the hotel will manifest a new culture and environment to attract improved patronage.

“I urge the new management to shun victimization of workers and retain the old staffers, especially those ones with track records of competence and efficiency,’’ he said.

Mr Fred Maina, the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Icon Hotel Group, Africa, assured that the next 12 months would see Ibom hotel recording improved patronage and contributing substantially to the internally-generated revenue of the state.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ephrian Inyang-Eyen, said that the move was to further grow the tourism and hospitality potentials of Akwa Ibom, as economic activities resumed nationwide.

Inyang-Eyen urged the new management team to bring in its ‘’globally-rated African hospitality expertise’’ to take the hotel to greater heights.

Icon Hotel and Resort, Nigeria is a subsidiary of Icon Hotel Group, Africa, one of the continent’s leading hospitality management companies.