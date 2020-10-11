By Preye Campbell

Victor Osimhen has said that he hopes to become the African Footballer of the Year one day.

The Napoli star has been on an upward trajectory since stealing the spotlight at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015.

Osimhen, 21, has seen his footballing exploits take him to Germany, Belgium, France, and now Italy, where he sealed a big money move to the Stadio San Paolo.

The Super Eagles forward has now revealed that CAF’s most prized individual award remains a target for him, after claiming the youth version of the award in 2015.

“My dream is to become the African Footballer of the Year,” Osimhen said in a video posted by Napoli.

“I still have a long way to go but I think I’m working towards that direction and I think I am on the right path.

“As a man, it won’t be easy but I think having my own family will be a dream come true for me. I still have a long way to go, so I’m not thinking about that now.

“Football is the only thing on my mind right now, I just want to keep focusing and of course, with my new club a lot is expected of me.”

Osimhen was named the best African player in Ligue 1 after his contribution of 13 goals in 27 matches for Lille. He has made two appearances for Napoli in the Serie A this season.