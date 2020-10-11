Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will be officially declared the winner of the Ondo state governorship election, after the collation in the capital on Sunday.

The results to be declared has already been declared at collation centres in the polling units and the local council collations centres.

Beside INEC has uploaded by midnight 2879 of the 3009 results from polling units in the state.

So far, the emerging picture is that Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress is heading for a landslide victory.

The PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede is the runner up, while deputy governor Agboola Ajayi comes a distant third.

The other candidates did not create any significant impression in the poll.

Below are the results from 10 LGS out of 18. The results will be updated as other results arrive.

Okitipupa LGA

APC: 19,266

PDP: 10,367

ZLP: 10,120

Owo LGA

APC: 35957

PDP: 5311

ZLP: 408



Ile Oluji LGA

APC:13,287

PDP: 9231

ZLP:1971

Akoko North East

APC:16,572

PDP: 8380

ZLP:3532

Akoko South West

APC:21,232

PDP:15,055

ZLP:2755

Akoko South East

APC:9419

PDP:4003

ZLP:2004

Irele LG

APC: 12,643

PDP:5493

ZLP:5904

Ose LG

APC:15,122

PDP:8421

ZLP:1083

Ifedore

APC:9350

PDP:11852

ZLP:1863

Ondo East LGA

APC 6485

PDP 4049

ZLP 3221