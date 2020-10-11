Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will be officially declared the winner of the Ondo state governorship election, after the collation in the capital on Sunday.
The results to be declared has already been declared at collation centres in the polling units and the local council collations centres.
Beside INEC has uploaded by midnight 2879 of the 3009 results from polling units in the state.
So far, the emerging picture is that Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress is heading for a landslide victory.
The PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede is the runner up, while deputy governor Agboola Ajayi comes a distant third.
The other candidates did not create any significant impression in the poll.
Below are the results from 10 LGS out of 18. The results will be updated as other results arrive.
Okitipupa LGA
APC: 19,266
PDP: 10,367
ZLP: 10,120
Owo LGA
APC: 35957
PDP: 5311
ZLP: 408
Ile Oluji LGA
APC:13,287
PDP: 9231
ZLP:1971
Akoko North East
APC:16,572
PDP: 8380
ZLP:3532
Akoko South West
APC:21,232
PDP:15,055
ZLP:2755
Akoko South East
APC:9419
PDP:4003
ZLP:2004
Irele LG
APC: 12,643
PDP:5493
ZLP:5904
Ose LG
APC:15,122
PDP:8421
ZLP:1083
Ifedore
APC:9350
PDP:11852
ZLP:1863
Ondo East LGA
APC 6485
PDP 4049
ZLP 3221
