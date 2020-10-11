Popular Nigerian actress, and businesswoman Mercy Aigbe, is excited, as The Special Anti-Robbery Squad known popularly as SARS in Nigeria, has been dissolved due to recent protest by Nigerians nationwide.

Taking to her social media page, Aigbe said this was just the beginning, urging well meaning Nigerians to keep the same energy, and not relent in fighting for their rights.

On Instagram, her message read : “One down more to go!!!!! We mustn’t rest on our oars! This is just the beginning! We need to keep this energy! We have a long way to go!!!!!!!

THE REVOLUTION just started! THE REVOLUTION is NOW!!!!!!!!

@muhammadubuhari @jidesanwoolu @nigeriapoliceforce @cnnafrica

One Voice! Together we can 👊👊👊