Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, said governors are called Chief Security Officers of their states but lack the constitutional power to control police force.

According to Makinde, this makes it difficult for governors to create the change needed and requested by Nigerians who want to witness a better-policing system at state levels and in the entire country.

Makinde stated this while reacting to the nationwide #EndSARS protest organized by young Nigerians to demand the end of Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad after recurring brutal experiences, extortion, and extrajudicial killings.

Makinde noted that the End SARS protest was an indication of systemic failure in the country.

He said: “The End SARS protests are a strong indicator of a systemic failure. It is a failure on the part of those who have been constitutionally empowered to protect the citizens.

“It again calls into question why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers of their state whereas, they do not have the necessary powers to control the police force.

“Peaceful protests are a big part of our democratic process. The right to freedom of speech and assembly are guaranteed by our Constitution, and I will never support any attempt to rob citizens of their fundamental human rights.”