Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, producer, instrumentalist, and recording artist Dunsin Oyekan, comes through with a new record titled ‘The Anthem.’

Speaking about the song which features pastor Jerry Eze, Oyekan said:

These are the days of GOD’s POWER! The strange and unusual acts of GOD.. Of the testimonies we have seen and handled, WHAT GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST.

He who comes to GOD must know that HE is and HE is a rewarder of those who diligently seek HIM. As you release this sound over your life. Get ready to testify!