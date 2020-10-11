Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex in a Teenage Therapy podcast interview disclosed how she handled being the most trolled person on the internet last year.

The Teenage Therapy Podcast hosted by a group of five teenage friends was in honour of World Mental Health Day. The Duchess of Sussex said at the interview that she was told that in 2019 she was the most trolled person in the entire world-male or female.

Meghan disclosed that eight months while she was being trolled, she was not available as she was on maternity leave or with a baby. However, she said that what was manufactured and churned out, was unsurvivable.

According to Meghan, trolling damages people mentally and emotionally regardless of their age. “That’s so big you can’t even think about what that feels like because I don’t care if you’re 15 or 25 if people are saying things about you that aren’t true what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.

Meghan also spoke about isolation and online bullying. She said although people’s experiences are unique and different from others, it’s still a human experience and that’s universal.

“We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt. We all know what it feels like to be isolated. And I think that’s why the work you guys are doing here is so important … that people know there’s someone to talk to. You’re not alone in any of it. We’re all figuring it out,” she said.