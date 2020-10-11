Award-winning Canadian rapper, Aubrey Drake Graham has also shown his support by using his platform to create awareness for the #EndSARS protest.

Drake is the latest international celebrity to lend his voice to the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

He took to his Instagram to repost an #EndSARS post from Grace Ladoja, the Nigerian-British talent manager and socialist who is best known for being Skepta’s manager on his Instagram Story.

The #EndSARS protest has continued to become more noticeable, not only in Nigeria but around the world as more popular artistes are beginning to join the movement.

Other international celebrities who have joined in the #EndSARS protest include Cardi B, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Trey Songz, Big Sean, John Boyega, Chance The Rapper amongst others.