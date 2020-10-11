Popular Nigerian entertainer David Adeleke known as Davido will be meeting the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu tomorrow.

Davido announced the meeting via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“I am meeting with the Inspector General of Police tomorrow 10 am …. all my colleagues if you can get to Abuja tomorrow before 10 am and follow me to the meeting! It would mean a lot,” he wrote.

At the meeting tomorrow, Davido is expected to table the demands of young Nigerians protesting against police brutality.