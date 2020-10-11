A 46-year-old COVID-19 patient has jumped to death from the second floor of a government-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district in India.

This is a second such incident reported from Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College and Hospital since last month, the Press Trust of India reports

The patient jumped off the second floor of the hospital’s super-speciality wing on Friday and succumbed to his injuries within hours at night, the hospital’s dean Dr P K Kasar told PTI.

The unidentified man hailed from the adjoining Katni district, and was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

Kasar said the patient also suffered some psychological ailment.

The patient was examined by a psychiatrist two days ago upon his admission and was also given treatment for it, Kasar said.

In a similar incident on September 4, a 64-year-old man undergoing treatment for coronavirus committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the hospital.

Prior to this, the staff of the super-speciality wing of the hospital had prevented two infected patients from taking the extreme step.

India has the world’s second worst COVID-19 experience after United States.

It has so far as at 10 October registered 7,053,806 cases and 108,371 deaths.

In contrast, America has 7,945,505 cases and 219,282 deaths.